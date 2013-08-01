MANCHESTER, England, Aug 1 Scoreboard at the close on day one of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Thursday. Australia first innings S Watson c Cook b Bresnan 19 C Rogers lbw Swann 84 U Khawaja c Prior b Swann 1 M Clarke not out 125 S Smith not out 70 Extras (lb 4) 4 Total (3 wickets; 90 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-76 2-82 3-129 Bowling: Anderson 21-4-72-0, Broad 21-3-80-0, Bresnan 20-5-51-1, Swann 25-2-82-2, Root 2-0-8-0, Trott 1-0-6-0. Australia won the toss. England lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)