MANCHESTER, England, Aug 2 Scoreboard at the close on day two of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Friday. Australia first innings S Watson c Cook b Bresnan 19 C Rogers lbw Swann 84 U Khawaja c Prior b Swann 1 M Clarke b Broad 187 S Smith c Bairstow b Swann 89 D Warner c Trott b Swann 5 B Haddin not out 65 P Siddle b Swann 1 M Starc not out 66 Extras (lb 6, w 2, nb 2) 10 Total (7 wickets dec; 146 overs)527 Fall of wickets: 1-76 2-82 3-129 4-343, 5-365, 6-427, 7-430 Bowling: Anderson 33-6-116-0 (1nb), Broad 33-6-108-1, Bresnan 32-6-114-1 (1nb 2w), Swann 43-2-159-5, Root 4-0-18-0, Trott 1-0-6-0. England first innings A Cook not out 36 J Root c Haddin b Siddle 8 T Bresnan c Haddin b Siddle 1 J Trott not out 2 Extras (lb 4, nb 1) 5 Total (2 wickets, 30 overs) 52 Fall of wicket 1-47 2-49 Bowling: Harris 5-1-12-0, Starc 5-2-8-0 (1nb), Lyon 10-4-21-0, Watson 5-5-0-0, Siddle 5-1-7-2 Australia won the toss. England lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)