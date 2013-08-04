MANCHESTER, England, Aug 4 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday. Australia first innings 527 for seven declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) England first innings (overnight 294 for seven) A.Cook c Haddin b Starc 62 J.Root c Haddin b Siddle 8 T.Bresnan c Haddin b Siddle 1 J.Trott c Clarke B Harris 5 K.Pietersen lbw b Starc 113 I.Bell b Harris 60 J.Bairstow c Watson b Starc 22 M.Prior c Warner b Siddle 30 S.Broad c Haddin b Lyon 32 G.Swann c Haddin b Siddle 11 J.Anderson not out 3 Extras (b-3 lb-17 nb-1) 21 Total (all out, 139.3 overs) 368 Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-49 3-64 4-110 5-225 6-227 7-280 8-339 9-353 10-368. Bowling: Harris 31-9-82-2, Starc 27-5-76-3 (1nb), Lyon 35-12-95-1, Watson 15-7-26-0, Siddle 29.3-7-63-4, Smith 2-0-6-0. Australia second innings C.Rogers c Priot b Broad 12 D.Warner c Root b Brenan 41 U.Khawaja b Swann 24 S.Watson c Pietersen b Bresnan 18 M.Clarke not out 30 S.Smith run out 19 B.Haddin c Broad b Anderson 8 M.Starc c Swann b Anderson 11 R.Harris not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-3) 9 Total (for seven wickets, 36 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-74 3-99 4-103 5-133 6-152 7-172. Bowling: Anderson 8-0-37-2 (1w), Broad 7-2-30-1, Swann 15-0-74-1, Bresnan 6-0-25-2 (2w). Australia won the toss and chose to bat (Editing by John Mehaffey)