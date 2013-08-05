MANCHESTER, England, Aug 5 Scoreboard after the rain-hit fifth and final day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Monday. Match drawn after play abandoned due to rain Australia first innings 527 for seven declared second innings 172-7 declared England first innings 368 all out second innings A.Cook lbw b Harris 0 J.Root not out 13 J.Trott c Haddin b Harris 11 K.Pietersen c Haddin b Siddle 8 I. Bell not out 4 Extras (w1) 1 Total (3 wickets; 20.3 overs) 37 Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-15 3-27 Bowling: Harris 7-3-13-2, Starc 4-2-6-0 (1w), Watson 2-2-0-0, Lyon 3-0-8-0, Siddle 3.3-0-8-1, Clarke 1-0-2-0 Australia won the toss England lead the five-match series 2-0 and retain the Ashes (Editing by Mark Meadows)