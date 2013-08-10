CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 10 Scoreboard on the second day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Saturday: England first innings A.Cook lbw b Bird 51 J.Root c Haddin b Watson 16 J.Trott c Khawaja b Lyon 49 K.Pietersen c Haddin b Lyon 26 I.Bell c Harris b Lyon 6 J.Bairstow lbw b Lyon 14 M.Prior lbw b Siddle 17 T.Bresnan not out 12 S.Broad c Warner b Harris 3 G.Swann c Lyon b Harris 13 J.Anderson b Bird 16 Extras (nb6, w3, lb1, b5) 15 Total (all out) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-107, 3-149, 4-153, 5-155, 6-189, 7-193, 8-197, 9-214 Bowling: R.Harris 19-3-70-2, J.Bird 22-9-58-2, S.Watson 13-6 21-1, P.Siddle 18-6-41-1, N.Lyon 20-7-42-4 England lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Tony Jimenez)