CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 10 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Saturday: England first innings A.Cook lbw b Bird 51 J.Root c Haddin b Watson 16 J.Trott c Khawaja b Lyon 49 K.Pietersen c Haddin b Lyon 26 I.Bell c Harris b Lyon 6 J.Bairstow lbw b Lyon 14 M.Prior lbw b Siddle 17 T.Bresnan not out 12 S.Broad c Warner b Harris 3 G.Swann c Lyon b Harris 13 J.Anderson b Bird 16 Extras (nb-6 w-3 lb-1 b-5) 15 Total (all out) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-107 3-149 4-153 5-155 6-189 7-193 8-197 9-214 Bowling: Harris 19-3-70-2 (5nb), Bird 22-9-58-2, Watson 13-6 21-1, Siddle 18-6-41-1 (1nb, 1w), Lyon 20-7-42-4 Australia first innings C.Rogers not out 101 D.Warner b Broad 3 U.Khawaja c Prior b Broad 0 M.Clarke c Cook b Broad 6 S.Smith c Prior b Bresnan 17 S.Watson c Prior b Broad 68 B.Haddin not out 12 Extras (nb-2 b-2 lb-11) 15 Total (for 5 wickets) 222 Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-12 3-49 4-76 5-205 Bowling: Anderson 20-7-54-0, Broad 20-6-48-4 (2nb), Bresnan 16.4-3-60-1, Swann 15-5-37-0, Trott 3-0-10-0 England lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)