CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 10 Scoreboard at
the close of play on the second day of the fourth Ashes test
between England and Australia in County Durham on Saturday:
England first innings
A.Cook lbw b Bird 51
J.Root c Haddin b Watson 16
J.Trott c Khawaja b Lyon 49
K.Pietersen c Haddin b Lyon 26
I.Bell c Harris b Lyon 6
J.Bairstow lbw b Lyon 14
M.Prior lbw b Siddle 17
T.Bresnan not out 12
S.Broad c Warner b Harris 3
G.Swann c Lyon b Harris 13
J.Anderson b Bird 16
Extras (nb-6 w-3 lb-1 b-5) 15
Total (all out) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-107 3-149 4-153 5-155 6-189 7-193
8-197 9-214
Bowling: Harris 19-3-70-2 (5nb), Bird 22-9-58-2, Watson 13-6
21-1, Siddle 18-6-41-1 (1nb, 1w), Lyon 20-7-42-4
Australia first innings
C.Rogers not out 101
D.Warner b Broad 3
U.Khawaja c Prior b Broad 0
M.Clarke c Cook b Broad 6
S.Smith c Prior b Bresnan 17
S.Watson c Prior b Broad 68
B.Haddin not out 12
Extras (nb-2 b-2 lb-11) 15
Total (for 5 wickets) 222
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-12 3-49 4-76 5-205
Bowling: Anderson 20-7-54-0, Broad 20-6-48-4 (2nb),
Bresnan 16.4-3-60-1, Swann 15-5-37-0, Trott 3-0-10-0
England lead the five-match series 2-0
