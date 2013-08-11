CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 11 Scoreboard on
the third day of the fourth Ashes test between England and
Australia in County Durham on Sunday:
England first innings 238 all out (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42)
Australia first innings
C.Rogers c Prior b Swann 110
D.Warner b Broad 3
U.Khawaja c Prior b Broad 0
M.Clarke c Cook b Broad 6
S.Smith c Prior b Bresnan 17
S.Watson c Prior b Broad 68
B.Haddin lbw b Swann 13
P.Siddle c Cook b Anderson 5
R.Harris lbw b Broad 28
N.Lyon lbw b Anderson 4
J.Bird not out 0
Extras (nb-2 b-2 lb-11, w-1) 16
Total (all out) 270
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-12 3-49 4-76 5-205 6-224 7-233 8-245
9-258
Bowling: Anderson 25-8-65-2, Broad 24.3-7-71-5 (nb-2, w-1),
Bresnan 19-3-63-1, Swann 18-5-48-2, Trott 3-0-10-0
England lead the five-match series 2-0
(Compiled by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)