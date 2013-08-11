CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 11 Scoreboard at
the close of play on the third day of the fourth Ashes test
between England and Australia in County Durham on Sunday:
England first innings 238 all out (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42)
Second innings
A.Cook c Haddin b Harris 22
J.Root b Harris 2
J.Trott c Haddin b Harris 23
K.Pietersen c Rogers b Lyon 44
I.Bell not out 105
J.Bairstow c Haddin b Lyon 28
T.Bresnan not out 4
Extras (lb-2, b-4) 6
Total (for 5 wickets) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-42 3-49 4-155 5-221
Bowling: Harris 20-1-74-3, Bird 17.3-6-45-0, Watson
6.3-1-22-0, Siddle 12-3-40-0, Lyon 17-2-46-2, Smith 1-0-1-0
Australia first innings
C.Rogers c Prior b Swann 110
D.Warner b Broad 3
U.Khawaja c Prior b Broad 0
M.Clarke c Cook b Broad 6
S.Smith c Prior b Bresnan 17
S.Watson c Prior b Broad 68
B.Haddin lbw b Swann 13
P.Siddle c Cook b Anderson 5
R.Harris lbw b Broad 28
N.Lyon lbw b Anderson 4
J.Bird not out 0
Extras (nb-2 b-2 lb-11, w-1) 16
Total (all out) 270
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-12 3-49 4-76 5-205 6-224 7-233 8-245
9-258
Bowling: Anderson 25-8-65-2, Broad 24.3-7-71-5 (nb-2, w-1),
Bresnan 19-3-63-1, Swann 18-5-48-2, Trott 3-0-10-0
England lead the five-match series 2-0
