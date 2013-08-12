CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 12 Final scoreboard at the end of the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Monday: England won by 74 runs and lead five-match series 3-0. England first innings 238 (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42) Second innings A.Cook c Haddin b Harris 22 J.Root b Harris 2 J.Trott c Haddin b Harris 23 K.Pietersen c Rogers b Lyon 44 I.Bell b Harris 113 J.Bairstow c Haddin b Lyon 28 T.Bresnan c & b Harris 45 M.Prior b Harris 0 S.Broad c Smith b Harris 13 G.Swann not out 30 J.Anderson c Haddin b Lyon 0 Extras (lb-5, w-1, b-4) 10 Total (all out) 330 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-42 3-49 4-155 5-221 6-251, 7-251, 8-275 9-317 Bowling: Harris 28-2-117-7, Bird 20.3-6-67-0, Watson 6.3-1-22-0, Siddle 17-4-59-0 (w-1), Lyon 22.1-3-55-3, Smith 1-0-1-0 Australia first innings 270 (C.Rogers 110, S.Watson 68, S.Broad 5-71) Second innings C.Rogers c Trott b Swann 49 D.Warner c Prior b Bresnan 71 U.Khawaja lbw b Swann 21 M.Clarke b Broad 21 S.Smith b Broad 2 S.Watson lbw b Bresnan 2 B.Haddin lbw b Broad 4 P.Siddle c Anderson b Broad 23 R.Harris lbw b Broad 11 N.Lyon b Broad 8 J.Bird not out 1 Extras (b-6, lb-5) 11 Total (all out) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-109 2-147 3-168 4-174 5-175 6-179 7-181 8-199 9-211 Bowling: Anderson 16-1-73-0, Broad 18.3-3-50-6, Bresnan 13-2-36-2, Swann 18-6-53-2, Root 3-2-1-0 (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)