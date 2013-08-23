LONDON, Aug 23 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes test between England and Australia at The Oval on Friday. England first innings A.Cook c Haddin b Harris 25 J.Root c Watson b Lyon 68 J.Trott lbw b Starc 40 K.Pietersen c Watson b Starc 50 I.Bell not out 29 C.Woakes not out 15 Extras (b-9 lb-5 w-4 2-nb) 20 Total (for four wickets, 116 overs) 247 Fall: 1-68 2-118 3-176 4-217 Bowling: Starc 26-5-60-2 (1w 1nb) Harris 23-9-41-1 (1nb) Faulkner 12-3-29-0 Siddle 21-6-46-0 (1w) Lyon 26-8-41-1 Smith 8-3-16-0 Australia first innings 492 for nine declared (S.Watson 176, S.Smith 138 not out) (Editing by Ed Osmond)