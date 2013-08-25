LONDON, Aug 25 Scoreboard at the close on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes test between England and Australia at The Oval on Sunday. The match ended in a draw. England won the series 3-0. England 377 & SECOND INNINGS A.Cook lbw b Faulkner 34 J.Root c Haddin b Harris 11 J.Trott lbw b Faulkner 59 K.Pietersen c Warner b Harris 62 I.Bell run out (Starc) 17 C.Woakes not out 17 M.Prior not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2) 6 TOTAL (for five wickets, 40 overs) 206 Fall: 1-22 86-2 3-163 4-170 5-206 Bowling: Harris 5-0-21-2 (1nb) 7-0-48-0 (1nb) Siddle 3-0-16-0 Lyon 10-0-44-0 Clarke 2-0-4-0 Faulkner 8-1-47-2 Watson 5-0-22-0 Australia 492-9 declared & SECOND INNINGS D.Warner c & b Anderson 12 S.Watson c Pietersen b Swann 26 J.Faulkner c Prior b Broad 22 B.Haddin c Prior b Broad 0 M.Clarke not out 28 S.Smith c Swann b Broad 7 R.Harris b Broad 1 M.Starc not out 13 Extras (lb-2) 2 TOTAL (for six wickets declared, 23 overs) 111 Fall: 1-34 2-44 3-50 4-67 5-83 6-85 Bowling: Anderson 6-1-27-1 Broad 10-2-43-4 Swann 7-0-39-1 ENGLAND FIRST INNINGS A.Cook c Haddin b Harris 25 J.Root c Watson b Lyon 68 J.Trott lbw b Starc 40 K.Pietersen c Watson b Starc 50 I.Bell c Haddin b Faulkner 45 C.Woakes c Clarke b Harris 25 M.Prior c Starc b Faulkner 47 S.Broad b Starc 9 G.Swann b Faulkner 34 J.Anderson c Haddin b Faulkner 4 S.Kerrigan not out 1 Extras (b-11 lb-10 w-5 3-nb) 29 Total (all out, 144.4 overs) 377 Fall: 1-68 2-118 3-176 4-217 5-269 6-299 7-315 8-363 9-368 Bowling: Starc 33-5-92-3 (2w 2nb) Harris 28-10-64-2 (1nb) Faulkner 19.4-3-51-4 Siddle 28-7-74-0 (1w) Lyon 28-8-59-1 Smith 8-3-16-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)