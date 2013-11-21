BRISBANE Nov 21 Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the first Ashes test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Thursday:
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Bell b Broad 1
D. Warner c Pietersen b Broad 49
S. Watson c Swann b Broad 22
M. Clarke c Bell b Broad 1
S. Smith c Cook b Tremlett 31
G. Bailey c Cook b Anderson 3
B. Haddin not out 78
M. Johnson b Broad 64
P. Siddle c Cook b Anderson 7
R. Harris not out 4
Extras (lb-11, nb-1, w-1) 13
Total (for eight wickets, 90 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-71, 3-73, 4-83, 5-100, 6-132, 7-246, 8-265
To bat: N. Lyon.
Bowling (to date): Anderson 22-5-61-2, Broad 20-3-65-5 (nb-1, w-1), Tremlett 19-3-51-1, Swann 26-4-80-0, Root 3-1-5-0.
England: A. Cook, M. Carberry, J. Trott, K. Pietersen, I. Bell, M. Prior, J. Root, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, C. Tremlett.