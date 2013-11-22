BRISBANE, Nov 22 Scoreboard at close of play on
the second day of the first Ashes test between Australia and
England at the Gabba on Friday:
Australia second innings
C. Rogers not out 15
D. Warner not out 45
Extras (lb-5) 5
Total (without loss, 22 overs) 65
To bat: S. Watson, M. Clarke, S. Smith, G. Bailey, B.
Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Anderson 5-1-16-0, Broad 5-1-13-0, Tremlett
4-2-8-0, Swann 6-1-22-0, Root 2-1-1-0.
- -
England first innings
A. Cook c Haddin b Harris 13
M. Carberry c Watson b Johnson 40
J. Trott c Haddin b Johnson 10
K. Pietersen c Bailey b Harris 18
I. Bell c Smith b Lyon 5
J. Root c Smith b Johnson 2
M. Prior c Smith b Lyon 0
S. Broad c Rogers b Siddle 32
G. Swann c Bailey b Johnson 0
C. Tremlett c Lyon b Harris 8
J. Anderson not out 2
Extras (lb-2, b-4) 6
Total (all out 52.4 overs) 136
Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-55 3-82 4-87 5-87 6-87 7-89 8-91
9-110
Bowling: Harris 15-5-28-3, Johnson 17-2-61-4, Siddle
11.4-3-24-1, Lyon 9-4-17-2
- -
Australia first innings (overnight 273-8)
C. Rogers c Bell b Broad 1
D. Warner c Pietersen b Broad 49
S. Watson c Swann b Broad 22
M. Clarke c Bell b Broad 1
S. Smith c Cook b Tremlett 31
G. Bailey c Cook b Anderson 3
B. Haddin run out 94
M. Johnson b Broad 64
P. Siddle c Cook b Anderson 7
R. Harris c Prior b Broad 9
N. Lyon not out 1
Extras (lb-11, nb-1, w-1) 13
Total (all out, 97.1 overs) 295
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-71, 3-73, 4-83, 5-100, 6-132,
7-246, 8-265, 9-282
Bowling: Anderson 25.1-5-67-2, Broad 24-3-81-6 (nb-1, w-1),
Tremlett 19-3-51-1, Swann 26-4-80-0, Root 3-1-5-0.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter
Rutherford)