BRISBANE, Nov 23 Scoreboard at close on the
third day of the first Ashes test between Australia and England
at the Gabba on Saturday:
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings 295
England first innings 136
Australia second innings (overnight 65-0)
C. Rogers c Carberry b Broad 16
D. Warner c Prior b Broad 124
S. Watson c Broad b Tremlett 6
M. Clarke b Swann 113
S. Smith c Prior b Tremlett 0
G. Bailey b Swann 34
B. Haddin c Anderson b Tremlett 53
M. Johnson not out 39
P. Siddle not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-8) 12
Total (for seven wickets dec, 94 overs) 401
Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-75 3-233 4-242 5-294 6-305 7-395
Did not bat: R. Harris, N. Lyon
Bowling: Anderson 19-2-73-0, Broad 16-4-55-2, Tremlett
17-2-69-3, Swann 27-2-135-2, Root 15-2-57-0.
England second innings
A. Cook not out 11
M. Carberry b Harris 0
J. Trott c Lyon b Johnson 9
K. Pietersen not out 3
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for two wickets, 15 overs) 24
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-10
To bat: I. Bell, J. Root, M. Prior, S. Broad, G. Swann, J.
Anderson, C. Tremlett
Bowling (to date): Harris 5-2-7-1, Johnson 4-2-7-1, Siddle
3-1-6-0, Lyon 3-1-3-0.
