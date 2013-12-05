ADELAIDE Dec 5 Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second test between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings
C. Rogers not out 7
D. Warner c Carberry b Broad 29
S. Watson not out 10
Total (for one wicket, 14.2 overs) 46
Still to bat: M. Clarke, S. Smith, G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, Lyon
Fall of wicket: 1-34
Bowling (to date): Anderson 7.2-2-20-0, Broad 6-1-26-1, Swann 1-1-0-0
England: A. Cook, M. Carberry, J. Trott, K. Pietersen, I. Bell, M. Prior, J. Root, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, C. Tremlett
