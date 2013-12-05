ADELAIDE Dec 5 Scoreboard at the close of the opening day of the second test between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Prior b Swann 72
D. Warner c Carberry b Broad 29
S. Watson c & b Anderson 51
M. Clarke not out 48
S. Smith b Panesar 6
G. Bailey c Swann b Broad 53
B. Haddin not out 7
Extras (b-5, nb-2) 7
Total (for five wickets, 91 overs) 273
Still to bat: M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-155 3-155 4-174 5-257
Bowling (to date): Anderson 21-9-56-1 (1nb), Broad 19-3-63-2, Swann 19-2-55-1, M. Panesar 24-4-68-1, Stokes 8-2-26-0 (1nb)
England: A. Cook, M. Carberry, J. Root, K. Pietersen, I. Bell, M. Prior, B. Stokes, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, M. Panesar (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Sudipto Ganguly)