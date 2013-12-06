ADELAIDE Dec 6 Scoreboard after the close of the second day of the second Ashes test between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on Friday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings (overnight 273-5)
C. Rogers c Prior b Swann 72
D. Warner c Carberry b Broad 29
S. Watson c & b Anderson 51
M. Clarke c Anderson b Stokes 148
S. Smith b Panesar 6
G. Bailey c Swann b Broad 53
B. Haddin c Prior b Broad 118
M. Johnson c Broad b Swann 5
P. Siddle c Prior b Stokes 2
R. Harris not out 55
N. Lyon not out 17
Extras (b-8, lb-1, nb-4, w-1) 14
Total (for nine wickets dec, 158 overs) 570
Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-155 3-155 4-174 5-257 6-457 7-474 8-483 9-529
Bowling: Anderson 30-10-85-1 (1nb), Broad 30-3-98-3 (1w), Swann 36-4-151-2, Panesar 44-7-157-1, Stokes 18-2-70-2 (3nb)
England first innings
A. Cook b Johnson 3
M. Carberry not out 20
J. Root not out 9
Extras (lb-1 nb-2) 3
Total (one wicket, 21 overs) 35
Fall of wickets: 1-9
Still to bat: K. Pietersen, I. Bell, M. Prior, B. Stokes, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, M. Panesar
Bowling: Johnson 7-3-9-1 (2-nb), Harris 5-4-3-0, Lyon 5-1-17-0, P. Siddle 4-2-5-0