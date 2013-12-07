ADELAIDE Dec 7 Scoreboard after Australia dismissed England for 172 runs in their first innings before tea on the third day of the second Ashes test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat

Australia first innings 570-9 dec

England first innings (overnight 35-1) A. Cook b Johnson 3 M. Carberry c Warner b Watson 60 J. Root c Rogers b Lyon 15 K. Pietersen c Bailey b Siddle 4 I. Bell not out 72 B. Stokes lbw Johnson 1 M. Prior c Haddin b Johnson 0

S. Broad b Johnson 0 G. Swann c Clarke b Johnson 7 J. Anderson b Johnson 0 M. Panesar 2 Extras (lb-3 w-2 nb-3) 8

Total (all out, 68.2 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-57 3-66 4-111 5-117 6-117 7-117 8-135 9-135

Bowling: Johnson 17.2-8-40-7 (2-nb 1-w), Harris 14-8-31-0, Lyon 20-5-64-1, P. Siddle 14-4-34-1 (1-nb 1-w), S. Watson 3-3-0-1 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)