MELBOURNE Dec 22 England spinner Graeme Swann has announced his retirement from international cricket, British media reported on Sunday.

"I know people will be surprised by the suddenness of the decision and the fact that I'm making myself unavailable for the final two tests of the Ashes series," Britain's Daily Mail quoted him as saying.

"I'd hoped that, when we walked out for the fifth Test in Sydney on January 3, it would have been with a chance of winning or retaining the Ashes. But that has gone now."

The 34-year-old Swann, a voracious user of the micro-blog Twitter had not posted anything on his official feed (Swannyg66) and the England and Wales Cricket Board were not available for immediate conformation.