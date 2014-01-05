SYDNEY Jan 5 Australia were dismissed for 276 in their second innings shortly after lunch on the third day of the fifth test on Sunday, setting England an unlikely victory target of 448 to avoid a 5-0 series sweep.

Chris Rogers recorded his highest test score with 119 before departing caught and bowled by debutant leg spinner Scott Borthwick in the second over after the break and England then mopped up the tail.

Paceman Boyd Rankin removed Peter Siddle caught behind for four to end the innings and claim his first test wicket.

The highest successful fourth innings run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground is the 288 Australia achieved against South Africa in 2005-6. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)