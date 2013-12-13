PERTH Dec 13 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat first in the potentially decisive third Ashes test at a sunbaked WACA on Friday.

Australia, who could recapture the coveted urn with victory in Perth, were unchanged from the team that won the first two tests in Brisbane and Adelaide after paceman Ryan Harris proved he had recovered from a knee problem.

England, chasing a first win at the ground since 1978, brought in seamer Tim Bresnan for spinner Monty Panesar in the only change from the second test in Adelaide.

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ben Stokes, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Tim Bresnan.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)