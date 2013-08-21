LONDON Aug 21 Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the fifth and final Ashes test against England at The Oval on Wednesday

England, 3-0 up in the series, handed test debuts to all-rounder Chris Woakes and 24-year-old left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan.

Woakes replaced the injured Tim Bresnan and Kerrigan was preferred to out-of-form batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Australia, who have not won in their last eight tests, brought in all-rounder James Faulkner and fast bowler Mitchell Starc for batsman Usman Khawaja and seamer Jackson Bird.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Simon Kerrigan, James Anderson.

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, Brad Haddin, James Faulkner, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Patrick Johnston)