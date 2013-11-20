* Prior fit for England

By Nick Mulvenney

BRISBANE, Nov 21 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening Ashes test against England under bright, sunny skies at the Gabba on Thursday.

England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was named in the side after recovering from a calf strain, while Chris Tremlett took the spot as the third seamer alongside James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Australia batsman George Bailey was handed his baggy green cap by former captain Mark Taylor ahead of his test debut and spinner Nathan Lyon was included in the starting line-up with all-rounder James Faulkner named 12th man.

"We are going to have a bat, the wicket looks fantastic and the forecast is good," Clarke said.

"It looks a little bit tacky so it might do a little bit early on today but we're looking forward to spending time in the middle.

"George Bailey makes his debut. He's a wonderful guy and has been playing exceptional cricket. He is looking forward to this opportunity. Also Brad Haddin's 50th test, so that's exciting.

"I think everybody is sick of talking. Both teams want to start playing. Let's get underway."

As expected, England handed opener Michael Carberry his Ashes debut with Joe Root moving down the batting order to number six.

"We would have (batted)," admitted Cook. "The first hour is crucial. You can make some inroads there and then it turns into a pretty good wicket for the first few days.

"As always it's whoever gives themselves the best opportunity, so we're looking forward to giving it a go."

England, who won the first series of this year's double header 3-0, are chasing a fourth straight Ashes triumph and a first victory at the Gabba since 1986.

Vice captain Prior's recovery was a big boost for the tourists, who had been sweating over his fitness since he injured his calf in the penultimate tour match in Hobart.

"Matty has come through everything so that's great news for us," Cook added.

"He has worked very hard to get back and he is an important part of our team.

"Chris is the third seamer. He's got a great record here in Australia and is raring to go."

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Peter Rutherford)