CHESTER LE STREET, England Aug 12 England won the Ashes outright for a third straight series on Monday when they beat Australia by 74 runs in the fourth test thanks largely to paceman Stuart Broad.

Alastair Cook's side, who retained the urn after the drawn third test earlier this month, take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series with the final test at the Oval next week. (Editing by Mark Meadows)