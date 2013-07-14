NOTTINGHAM, England, July 14 England held their nerve to end Australia's last-wicket partnership of 65 and seal a dramatic 14-run victory in an extraordinary first Ashes test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

James Anderson, who completed figures of five for 73, took the final wicket when Brad Haddin, on 71, edged the fast bowler through to wicketkeeper Matt Prior.

Amid unbearable tension, the umpire did not raise his finger and England asked for a referral.

After a lengthy delay, the television official decided Haddin had touched the ball, prompting wild scenes of celebration on the pitch and around the ground.

Australia, chasing 311 to win, slumped to 231 for nine after Anderson took three quick wickets but Haddin and James Pattinson showed great courage to put their side on the brink of an amazing victory.

They brought up their fifty partnership off 46 balls and Pattinson lifted Graeme Swann for a huge six as tension mounted around the ground.

Haddin was dropped by Steven Finn, a very difficult chance on the backward square leg boundary, and was nearly run out after being sent back by Pattinson.

Australia reached lunch on 291 for nine, still needing 20 runs for victory, and they eked out five more before Anderson found the ball to dismiss Haddin and end an enthralling and fluctuating test match. (Editing by Alison Wildey)