UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
LONDON Aug 25 England fell 21 runs short of pulling off a dramatic win when the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia ended in a draw on the last day on Sunday.
The hosts, chasing 227, were scenting victory at the Oval when Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott shared a sparkling third-wicket partnership of 77.
But Pietersen fell for 62 and Trott 59 and, when bad light forced the players off with four overs remaining, England had to settle for a draw and a 3-0 triumph in the series.
Australia declared on 111 for six in their second innings after bowling England out for 377 earlier in the day.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.