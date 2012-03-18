Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
DHAKA, March 18 Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm pacer Abul Hossain to replace the injured Shafiul Islam in their Asia Cup squad, a team official said on Sunday.
Shafiul has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder fielding in their match against India on Friday.
"Shafiul has damaged some soft tissues and was given 10 days of rest," said chief selector Akram Khan.
"Raju (Abul Hossain) has already joined the squad and will be available for selection in our next game against Sri Lanka," Akram added.
Bangladesh, who beat India by five wickets, face Sri Lanka on Tuesday when a win against the islanders could take them to the final of the tournament for the first time.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
