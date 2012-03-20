(Updates with resumption)

DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters)- Play resumed in the Asia Cup one-day match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after nearly two hours of interruption by rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka were all out for 232 runs in 49.5 overs and the home side were set a revised target of 212 runs in 40 overs to win the game.

Bangladesh will play in the final of the four-nation tournament against Pakistan on Thursday if they can win the match. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Mark Meadows)