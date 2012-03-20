Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters)- Play resumed in the Asia Cup one-day match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after nearly two hours of interruption by rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka were all out for 232 runs in 49.5 overs and the home side were set a revised target of 212 runs in 40 overs to win the game.
Bangladesh will play in the final of the four-nation tournament against Pakistan on Thursday if they can win the match. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Mark Meadows)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.