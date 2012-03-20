Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
DHAKA, March 20 Rain delayed the start of the Bangladesh innings in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka were all out for 232 runs in 49.5 overs and tournament organisers said no overs will be lost from the Bangladesh innings in the day-night match if there is a delay less than one hour.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows; Reuters Messaging: mark.meadows.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; For the sports blog Left Field: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.