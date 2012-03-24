DHAKA, March 24 Bangladesh will ask the Asian
Cricket Council (ACC) to review an incident in the final over of
the Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Thursday which they
believe cost them the game.
Pakistan won by two runs after Bangladesh could score six
runs only from the final over bowled by Aizaz Cheema.
Enayet Hossain Siraj, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket
Board (BCB) cricket operations committee, told reporters on
Saturday that Cheema had deliberately blocked batsman
Mahmudullah in the final over.
He said the BCB would demand five penalty runs which if
granted could force the ACA to reverse the result.
"We have seen video footage of the incident repeatedly. It
is clear that Cheema blocked Mahmudullah deliberately," Siraj
said.
"We will lodge a written appeal to the ACC very soon and
will also give a copy to the International Cricket Council."
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)
