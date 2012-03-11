DHAKA, March 11 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal bowled Pakistan to a 21-run victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the Asia Cup on Sunday after the hosts lost their last five wickets for 17 runs.

Bangladesh, chasing a target of 263, were well set after Shakib Al Hasan (64) and Nasir Hossain (47) added 89 runs for the sixth wicket before Gul and Ajmal derailed their chase.

The hosts were 224 for five when Gul bowled Nasir to end the partnership and in the next over Ajmal dismissed tailenders Abdur Razzak and Mashrafe Mortaza.

In Gul's next over he trapped Shafiul Islam leg before and delivered the final blow when he bowled Shakib to finish with 3-58.

Opener Tamim Iqbal laid the foundation for Bangladesh's run chase with 64 off 89 balls before he dragged a low ball off Mohammad Hafeez on to his stumps.

Hafeez earlier made 89 and shared in an opening stand of 135 with Nasir Jamshed (54) as Pakistan made 262-8 from their 50 overs.

Shahadat Hossain triggered a mid-innings collapse by taking three wickets before Gul thumped a career-best unbeaten 39 with some lusty late blows.

India face Sri Lanka in the next game on Tuesday. The final is on March 22.

