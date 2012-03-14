(Updates with replacement)

DHAKA, March 14 Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the Asia Cup one-day tournament duo to a calf injury, skipper Mahela Jayawardene told a news conference on Wednesday.

Team manager Charith Senanayake said Mathews would be replaced by fast-bowling all-rounder Shaminda Eranga.

Mathews will return home to prepare for the test series against England, which begins later this month.

"The last couple of days Angelo had some fitness tests. He hasn't pulled through those well. So we made a call to send him back home," said Jayawardene.

"He will try to get ready for the test matches against England that start in about 10 days' time.

"The selectors back home will decide on the issue and send a replacement for us pretty soon," Jayawardene added.

Right-arm seamer Mathews missed the tri-series finals in Australia earlier this month due to the same problem.

Paceman Lasith Malinga also has an injury problem and was rested for Sri Lanka's opening match of the tournament against India on Tuesday.

"Malinga played through injury in the final two matches of the CB series, so we decided to give him a break yesterday against India," said Jayawardene.

"Yesterday he bowled a bit, he will be bowling today as well, and after his bowling session we will take a call on him tomorrow,' he said.

Sri Lanka, who lost to India by 50 runs in their first match, face Pakistan on Thursday. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing By Alison Wildey)