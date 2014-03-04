March 4 Pakistani spinner Abdur Rehman had a spell to forget in his country's Asia Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, the left-armer sending down a hat-trick of illegal full tosses to finish with bizarre bowling figures of 0-0-8-0.

Brought into the attack in the 11th over at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium, the 34-year-old spinner's first delivery to Imrul Kayes slipped out of his hand and sailed well above waist-height and wide outside the off-stump.

His second attempt turned out to be a chest-height beamer, which Kayes pulled to deep midwicket, where a fielder took the catch but the batsman stayed at the crease after replays confirmed another no-ball.

Under International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions, a bowler is taken out of the attack after sending down more than one full toss above the waist but South African umpire Johan Cloete let Rehman continue after a brief chat with Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

Rehman came round the wicket still searching for his first legitimate delivery but even his third attempt proved to be a full toss at the body of Anamul Haq, who pulled it to the midwicket boundary for an additional four runs.

Rehman was summarily taken out of the attack after conceding the highest amount of runs ever recorded without bowling a single ball, and was replaced by fellow left-arm spinner Fawad Alam. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)