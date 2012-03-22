Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
DHAKA, March 22 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by two runs to win the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.
Scores: Pakistan 236-9 in 50 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 46 not out) v Bangladesh 234-8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 68, Tamim Iqbal 60; Aizaz Cheema 3-46) (Editing By Alison Wildey)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)