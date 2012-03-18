Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
DHAKA, March 18 (Reuters)- India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Scores: Pakistan 329-6 in 50 overs (Nasir Jamshed 112, Mohammad Hafeez 105, Younus Khan 52) v India 330-4 in 47.5 overs (Virat Kohli 183, Rohit Sharma 68, Sachin Tendulkar 52) (Editing By Alison Wildey)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.