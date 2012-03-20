Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
DHAKA, March 20 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to reach the Asia Cup final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 232 all out in 49.5 overs (C. Kapugedera 62; Nazmul Hossain 3-32) v Bangladesh 212-5 in 37.1 overs (Tamim Iqbal 59, Shakib Al Hasan 56). (Editing by Toby Davis)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.