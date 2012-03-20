Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the Asia Cup one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene b Nazmul Hossain 5 T. Dilshan b Nazmul Hossain 19 K. Sangakkara c Nazimuddin b Nazmul Hossain 6 C. Kapugedera c Shakib Al Hasan b Abdur Razzak 62 L. Thirimanne st Mushfiqur Rahim b Abdur Razzak 48 U. Tharanga c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shahadat Hossain 48 F. Maharoof c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 3 N. Kulasekara lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 1 S. Senanayake not out 19 L. Malinga b Mashrafe Mortaza 10 S. Lakmal run out 0 Extras (lb 3 w 8) 11 Total (all out; 49.5 overs) 232
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-29 3-32 4-120 5-169 6-175 7-183 8-204 9-230
Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 9.5-1-30-1, Nazmul Hossain 8-1-32-3, Shahadat Hossain 8-0-51-1 (w-2), Abdur Razzak 10-0-44-2 (w-2), Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-56-2 (w-3), Mahmudullah 4-0-16-0 (w-1)
Bangladesh innings (revised target 212 in 40 overs) Tamim Iqbal c Thirimanne b Senanayake 59 Nazimuddin b Kulasekara 6 Jahurul Islam c Kapugedera b Lakmal 2 Mushfiqur Rahim b Kulasekara 1 Shakib Al Hasan lbw Senanayake 56 Nasir Hossain not out 36 Mahmudullah not out 32 Extras (lb-13 w-7) 20 Total (for five wickets; 37.1 overs) 212
Did not bat: Abdur Razzak, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shahadat Hossain, Nazmul Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-39 3-40 4-116 5-135
Bowling: L. Malinga 8-0-29-0 (w-3), N. Kulasekara 6-0-30-2 (w-1), S. Lakmal 7.1-0-44-1 (w-3), S. Senanayake 8-0-38-2, F. Maharoof 6-0-46-0, T. Dilshan 2-0-12-0
Result: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets (D/L method)
(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com) DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the Asia Cup one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.