DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the Asia Cup one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene b Nazmul Hossain 5 T. Dilshan b Nazmul Hossain 19 K. Sangakkara c Nazimuddin b Nazmul Hossain 6 C. Kapugedera c Shakib Al Hasan b Abdur Razzak 62 L. Thirimanne st Mushfiqur Rahim b Abdur Razzak 48 U. Tharanga c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shahadat Hossain 48 F. Maharoof c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 3 N. Kulasekara lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 1 S. Senanayake not out 19 L. Malinga b Mashrafe Mortaza 10 S. Lakmal run out 0 Extras (lb 3 w 8) 11 Total (all out; 49.5 overs) 232

Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-29 3-32 4-120 5-169 6-175 7-183 8-204 9-230

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 9.5-1-30-1, Nazmul Hossain 8-1-32-3, Shahadat Hossain 8-0-51-1 (w-2), Abdur Razzak 10-0-44-2 (w-2), Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-56-2 (w-3), Mahmudullah 4-0-16-0 (w-1)

Bangladesh innings (revised target 212 in 40 overs) Tamim Iqbal c Thirimanne b Senanayake 59 Nazimuddin b Kulasekara 6 Jahurul Islam c Kapugedera b Lakmal 2 Mushfiqur Rahim b Kulasekara 1 Shakib Al Hasan lbw Senanayake 56 Nasir Hossain not out 36 Mahmudullah not out 32 Extras (lb-13 w-7) 20 Total (for five wickets; 37.1 overs) 212

Did not bat: Abdur Razzak, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shahadat Hossain, Nazmul Hossain

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-39 3-40 4-116 5-135

Bowling: L. Malinga 8-0-29-0 (w-3), N. Kulasekara 6-0-30-2 (w-1), S. Lakmal 7.1-0-44-1 (w-3), S. Senanayake 8-0-38-2, F. Maharoof 6-0-46-0, T. Dilshan 2-0-12-0

Result: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets (D/L method)

(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com) DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the Asia Cup one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.