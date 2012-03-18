Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
DHAKA, March 18 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Pakistan Innings Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Dinda 105 Nasir Jamshed c Irfan Pathan b Ashwin 112 Umar Akmal c Gambhir b Kumar 28 Younus Khan c Raina b Kumar 52 Shahid Afridi c Kohli b Irfan Pathan 9 Hammad Azam c Kohli b Dinda 4 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 4 Umar Gul not out 0 Extras: (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-10) 15 Total (for six wickets; 50 overs) 329
Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, Aizaz Cheema
Fall of wickets: 1-224 2-225 3-273 4-313 5-323 6-326
Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-77-2 (w-2), I. Pathan 10-0-69-1 (w-2 nb-1), A. Dinda 8-0-47-2 (w-3), S. Raina 2.2-0-15-0, R. Sharma 3-0-19-0, Y. Pathan 5-0-30-0 (w-1), R. Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (w-2), S. Tendulkar 1.4-0-12-0
India innings G. Gambhir lbw b lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 0 S. Tendulkar c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 52 V. Kohli c Mohammad Hafeez b Umar Gul 183 R. Sharma c Shahid Afridi b Umar Gul 68 S. Raina not out 12 MS Dhoni not out 4 Extras (b-5 lb-1 w-4 nb-1) 11 Total (four wickets; 48 overs) 330
Did not bat: Y. Pathan, I. Pathan, R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, A. Dinda
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-133 3-305 4-318
Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 9-0-42-1, Umar Gul 8.5-0-65-2 (w-3), Aizaz Cheema 8-0-60-0, Saeed Ajmal 9-0-49-1, Shahid Afridi 9-0-58-0, Wahab Riaz 4-0-50-0 (w-1 nb-1)
Result: India won by six wickets
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.