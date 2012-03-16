DHAKA, March 16 Scoreboard in the Asia Cup match
between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National
Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
India innings
G. Gambhir b Shafiul Islam 11
S. Tendulkar c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 114
V. Kohli b Abdur Razzak 66
S. Raina c Tamim Iqbal b Mashrafe Mortaza 51
M. Dhoni not out 21
R. Sharma run out 4
R. Jadeja not out 4
Extras (lb-6 w-10 nb-2) 18
Total (for five wickets; 50 overs) 289
Did not bat: R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, I. Pathan, A. Dinda
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-173 3-259 4-259 5-267
Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-44-2 (w-1 nb-1), Shafiul
Islam 5-0-24-1 (w-1), Shahadat Hossain 10-0-81-0 (w-2 nb-1),
Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-63-0 (w-3), Abdur Razzak 10-0-41-1(w-3),
Mahmudullah 4-0-24-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-6-0
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal c Jadeja b Kumar 70
Nazimuddin c Sharma b Kumar 5
Jahurul Islam c Sharma b Jadeja 53
Nasir Hossain c Raina b Kumar 54
Shakib Al Hasan st Dhoni b Ashwin 49
Mushfiqur Rahim not out 46
Mahmudullah not out 4
Extras (lb 7 w 3 nb 2) 12
Total (for five wickets; 49.2 overs) 293
Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Shafiul Islam,
Shahadat Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-128 3-156 4-224 5-288
Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-56-3 (nb-1), I. Pathan 9-0-61-0
(w-1), A. Dinda 5.2-1-38-0 (nb-1), S. Raina 7-1-30-0, R. Sharma
2-0-13-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (w-1) Jadeja 6-0-32-1 (w-1)
Result: Bangladesh won by five wickets
(Compiled by by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for
any query please call +8801817030827 or email
iashayaan@gmail.com)