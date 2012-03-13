DHAKA, March 13 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the second match of
the Asia Cup one-day tournament between India and Sri Lanka at
the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
India innings
G. Gambhir c Tharanga b Maharoof 100
S. Tendulkar c Jayawardene b Lakmal 6
V. Kohli c Thirimanne b Maharoof 108
M. Dhoni not out 46
S. Raina not out 30
Extras (lb-7 w-7) 14
Total (for three wickets; 50 overs) 304
Did not bat: R. Sharma, R. Jadeja, I. Pathan, R. Ashwin, P.
Kumar, V. Kumar
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-224 3-226
Bowling: N. Kulasekera 10-0-67-0 (w-1), S. Lakmal 10-1-67-1
(w-2), T. Dilshan 10-0-54-0, S. Prasanna 9-0-45-0 (w-1), F.
Maharoof 10-0-57-2 (w-2), C. Kapugedera 1-0-7-0
Sri Lanka innings
M. Jayawardene c Dhoni b Pathan 78
T. Dilshan c Kohli b Pathan 7
K. Sangakkara c Jadeja b Ashwin 65
D. Chandimal b Ashwin 13
L. Thirimanne lbw b Ashwin 29
N. Kulasekera b V. Kumar 11
U. Tharanga b Pathan 17
C. Kapugedera c Kohli b V. Kumar 0
F. Maharoof c Raina b V. Kumar 18
S. Prasanna c Tendulkar b Pathan 8
S. Lakmal not out 0
Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8
Total (all out; 45.1 overs) 254
Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-124 3-152 4-196 5-198 6-216 7-216
8-241 9-254
Bowling: I. Pathan 8.1-1-32-4, P. Kumar 7-0-47-0 (w-1), V.
Kumar 9-0-55-3 (w-3), R. Jadeja 4-0-31-0, S. Raina 5-0-34-0, R.
Ashwin 9-0-39-3 (w-2), R. Sharma 3-0-14-0
Result: India won by 50 runs
