DHAKA, March 13 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the second match of the Asia Cup one-day tournament between India and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

India innings G. Gambhir c Tharanga b Maharoof 100 S. Tendulkar c Jayawardene b Lakmal 6 V. Kohli c Thirimanne b Maharoof 108 M. Dhoni not out 46 S. Raina not out 30 Extras (lb-7 w-7) 14 Total (for three wickets; 50 overs) 304

Did not bat: R. Sharma, R. Jadeja, I. Pathan, R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, V. Kumar

Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-224 3-226

Bowling: N. Kulasekera 10-0-67-0 (w-1), S. Lakmal 10-1-67-1 (w-2), T. Dilshan 10-0-54-0, S. Prasanna 9-0-45-0 (w-1), F. Maharoof 10-0-57-2 (w-2), C. Kapugedera 1-0-7-0

Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Dhoni b Pathan 78 T. Dilshan c Kohli b Pathan 7 K. Sangakkara c Jadeja b Ashwin 65 D. Chandimal b Ashwin 13 L. Thirimanne lbw b Ashwin 29 N. Kulasekera b V. Kumar 11 U. Tharanga b Pathan 17 C. Kapugedera c Kohli b V. Kumar 0 F. Maharoof c Raina b V. Kumar 18 S. Prasanna c Tendulkar b Pathan 8 S. Lakmal not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8 Total (all out; 45.1 overs) 254

Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-124 3-152 4-196 5-198 6-216 7-216 8-241 9-254

Bowling: I. Pathan 8.1-1-32-4, P. Kumar 7-0-47-0 (w-1), V. Kumar 9-0-55-3 (w-3), R. Jadeja 4-0-31-0, S. Raina 5-0-34-0, R. Ashwin 9-0-39-3 (w-2), R. Sharma 3-0-14-0

Result: India won by 50 runs

(Compiled by Azad Majumder; editing by Toby Davis for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)