March 16 Factbox on India's Sachin
Tendulkar after he became the first cricketer to score 100
international centuries in the Asia Cup one dayer against
Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.
Here are six facts about one of the all-time greatest
batsmen and the face of Indian cricket for over two decades.
* A teenage prodigy, Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973 in
Mumbai and made his test debut against Pakistan as a
curly-haired 16-year-old, becoming the youngest Indian test
player. A year later, he hit his maiden test hundred in England.
* Tendulkar holds a number of batting records, including the
aggregate one-day runs (18,360 at the time of reaching his 100th
ton) and centuries (49). He also holds the record for most test
hundreds (51).
* He had two unsuccessful terms as India captain, the first
aged 23 in 1996 before being axed 17 months later after his
batting suffered. He was reappointed in 1999 but stood down
after a 3-0 test series rout in Australia the following year.
* Tendulkar was named player of the 2003 World Cup, scoring a
record 673 runs to help India reach the final, where they lost
to Australia. The next year, he equalled compatriot Sunil
Gavaskar's world record of 34 test hundreds while compiling 248
not out, his highest score, in Australia.
* Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1997
* Surpassed West Indies' Brian Lara as the highest test
run-scorer in 2008. Lara had scored 11,953 runs before he
retired from international cricket in 2007. Tendulkar has scored
15,470 test runs .
* Became the first batsman to score 200 runs in one-day
internationals against South Africa in Gwalior, India in Feb
2010. He finished 200 not out off 147 balls with 25 fours and
three sixes.
* Became the first batsman to score 100 international
centuries after stroking a single off left-arm spinner Shakib Al
Hasan in an Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh.
