March 16 Following is a list of sporting records that are unlikely to be broken after Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to score 100 centuries in international cricket in the Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

DON BRADMAN (Cricket)

During a test career spanning from 1928-1948, Australia's Bradman had a batting average of 99.94. It has been claimed to be statistically the greatest achievement in any major sport. Next closest among players who have played at least 20 tests is South Africa's Graeme Pollock with 60.97.

MUTTIAH MURALITHARAN (Cricket)

The Sri Lankan off spinner is the highest wicket-taker in international cricket. He capped an 18-year test career by claiming his 800th wicket from his final ball in his last five-day match in July 2010. Next closest is Australian Shane Warne who claimed 708 test victims from 1992 to 2007.

JOE DIMAGGIO (Baseball)

The Italian-American centre fielder chalked up a 56-game hitting streak (May - July 1941). DiMaggio hit .408 during his streak (91 for 223), with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs. Next closest is Willie Keeler with 45 in 1896-1897.

CAL RIPKEN (Baseball)

Ripken played in 2,632 consecutive MLB games from May 1982 to September 1998. He went 17 seasons without missing a game. Next closest is Lou Gehrig with 2,130 appearances.

ROGER FEDERER (Tennis)

The Swiss reached a record 23 consecutive grand slam semi-finals or better from 2004 Wimbledon to 2010 Australian Open. That record is considered by pundits as one of the most astonishing in sport as it means Federer has finished in the top four at a major for almost six successive years. His streak is more than double the previous record held by Ivan Lendl and Rod Laver, who both reached 10 consecutive major semis.

JOHN ISNER-NICOLAS MAHUT (Tennis)

American Isner beat Frenchman Mahut in the longest ever tennis match, in both time and total games, in the first round of Wimbledon in 2010. Isner won 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68 for a total of 183 games. The match lasted 11 hours five minutes and was played over three days. The final set alone lasted eight hours 11 minutes. It is referred to as "the endless match". The previous record was Fabrice Santoro's six hour 33 minute win over fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement at 2004 French Open.

WILT CHAMBERLAIN (Basketball)

Philadelphia Warriors center Chamberlain scored 100 points during a 169-147 win over the New York Knicks in 1962. He holds the NBA's single-game scoring record.

EDWIN MOSES (Athletics)

American Moses won 122 consecutive 400 metres hurdles races, which included 107 finals, between 1977 and 1987. He did not lose a race for nine years, nine months and nine days.

WAYNE GRETZKY (Ice Hockey)

The Canadian finished his career with 2,857 points (goals and assists) during his 21-year playing career which ended in 1999. The next closest is his now retired team mate Mark Messier with 1,887.

SACHIN TENDULKAR (Cricket)

The Indian scored his 100th international century against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup one dayer. He has scored 51 tons in tests and a further 49 in one-dayers. The next closest is Australia's Ricky Ponting with 71.