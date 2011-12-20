By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 20 Ricky Ponting's
international future could be in doubt if he fails to make runs,
regardless of the former captain's standing in the game,
Australia coach Mickey Arthur has said.
Australia play the first of a four-test series against India
in Melbourne on Dec. 26 and the debate over the out-of-form
batsman's place has polarised the nation.
Many former players and pundits have demanded the
37-year-old step down or be pensioned off, while others have
cited Ponting's imperious record as reason enough to allow him
to decide the manner of his own exit.
South African Arthur said Ponting, the game's most
successful captain and third most prolific run scorer in tests,
could not rest on his reputation or his value as a mentor to
Australia's next generation.
"I don't think anyone's guaranteed a start," Arthur told
reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday when asked
if Ponting would be retained for the Boxing Day test.
"Ricky Ponting is really vital to where we want to take this
team. We are really hoping that he finds his form and hopefully
that form is just around the corner.
"I've backed Ricky Ponting in, like I've backed Mike Hussey
in for a period of time because I think they're crucial to the
development of the side.
"For our young batters, to bat with guys like that is
fantastic, but, again, they need to keep giving us ammunition,
they need to keep giving us performances.
"Nobody's guaranteed a start, nobody's got a privilege to
play in the Australian cricket team. They've got to be producing
the goods and giving us ammunition to play."
Arthur, a member of Australia's five-man selection panel
along with captain Michael Clarke, will meet with the other
selectors later on Tuesday to decide Ponting's immediate fate.
BOOT CAMP
Ponting has scored two half-centuries in his past four
innings but appeared badly out of touch as he scored a total of
21 runs in the second test loss against New Zealand in Hobart
earlier this month.
The Tasmanian is nonetheless expected to be retained for the
first India test given the simultaneous failures of most of his
batting colleagues and injury clouds hanging over others.
Australia launched a three-day batting boot camp in
Melbourne on Tuesday for Ponting, Clarke, Hussey, all rounders
Shane Watson and Dan Christian, and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin,
hoping to avoid another stunning collapse against India that
cost certain victory in Hobart and brought defeat in Cape Town
against South Africa last month.
Arthur said all batsmen had been given frank notes about
where they had been deficient.
"I think we just want to see Ricky accessing the ball a
little bit and part of this preparation the next couple of days
is just to free him up," he added.
Watson, who was ruled out of the two-test New Zealand
series, is expected to be fit to slot back into the batting
lineup for the Boxing Day test but may not bowl as he recovers
from a hamstring injury.
Batsman Shaun Marsh would struggle to play a part after
being out of competitive cricket for six weeks with a back
injury, Arthur said, potentially opening the door for the
untried Ed Cowan in place of opener Phil Hughes, who is expected
to be dropped.
Australia also appear set to retain the youth-led attack
that bowled admirably in the test series against New Zealand,
with 32-year-old paceman Ryan Harris no certainty to come into
consideration.
Harris, who suffered a hip injury during the South Africa
tour, will return to competitive cricket with a domestic
Twenty20 fixture later on Tuesday.
"He's got to prove to us that he would be able to play on
Boxing Day and give us 40 overs over a test match which is quite
a big ask at the moment," he said.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more cricket stories