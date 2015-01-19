BRISBANE Jan 19 Australia one-day captain George Bailey has been slapped with a one-match suspension for a second over-rate offence in 12 months, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

In his absence, Steve Smith is likely lead the hosts, who will seek a hat-trick of tri-series match victories against England at Hobart on Friday.

Bailey, who is leading the side in place of injured regular skipper Michael Clarke, has also been deducted 20 percent of his match fee, while his players were docked 10 percent of theirs.

"(Match referee) Andy Pycroft... imposed the suspension on Bailey after Australia was ruled to be one over short of its target at the end of the match when time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement.

Bailey led Australia in the first ODI against South Africa in Perth in November, in which both teams were fined for slow over rates.

Under the ICC code of conduct, in the case of a second such over-rate offence in the same format within 12 months, the captain receives a one-match suspension. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)