MELBOURNE Oct 1 Australia have postponed their two-test tour of Bangladesh due to security concerns, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

"Following the most recent information from Australian Government agencies and our own security advisors, we have decided that, regrettably, we have no alternative but to postpone the tour," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)