Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
SYDNEY Jan 5 Australia have withdrawn from the under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh later this month because of concerns over the "safety and security" of the squad, Cricket Australia said in statement on Tuesday.
Australia postponed a test tour of Bangladesh in October for similar reasons and Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive James Sutherland said the situation had not improved.
"Regrettably, the advice from our government suggests that the security threat to Australians travelling to Bangladesh remains as high now as it was when we postponed the test team's tour of that country late last year," he said in the statement.
"In the end, with all of the information and advice we have received, we feel we had no alternative other than to make this difficult decision." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.