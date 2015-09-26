MELBOURNE, Sept 26 The Australian cricket team has delayed its travel plans to Bangladesh because of security fears, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Saturday.

The team was due to leave Sydney on Monday morning for Bangladesh but said the plans were now on hold after Australian government sources said they had identified a "potential security risk".

"We have received advice from DFAT (the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and based on that information we are working with security experts and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on a revised security plan for the tour," CA chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)