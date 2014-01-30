UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
* Marsh's calf injury has not healed
* Paceman Bird cleared to join team (Updates after Marsh ruled out)
Jan 30 Australia replaced injured batsman Shaun Marsh with Phillip Hughes on Thursday while clearing fit-again paceman Jackson Bird to join the team in South Africa for the three-test series starting on Feb. 12.
Though named in the 15-man squad, both Marsh and Bird stayed put in Australia battling fitness issues.
"As Shaun Marsh's calf injury has not improved as much as required over the past four days he has been withdrawn from the test squad for the tour of South Africa," national selector John Inverarity said in a statement.
"Phillip Hughes had been placed on standby and now comes into the test Squad as a replacement for Shaun. Phillip will head to South Africa as soon as possible."
Marsh injured his calf during Australia's one-day series against England and was undergoing treatment at Perth.
Bird, who injured his back in a Big Bash match last week, was cleared by the medical team after the 27-year-old paceman underwent bowling sessions at Hobart under coach Darren Lehmann's observation.
He, along with team mate Moises Henriques, will fly to South Africa on Friday.
After the first test in Centurion, Port Elizabeth will host the second from Feb. 20 while Cape Town is the venue for the third and final test from March 1. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.