MELBOURNE, Dec 21 West Indies are considering a
recall for leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo as they look to fight
their way back into the series in the second test against
Australia later this week.
The tourists' bowlers were flogged to all parts of the
Bellerive Oval during the innings and 212 run defeat in Hobart
which opened the three-match series.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican, playing only his
second test, took three wickets in Australia's only innings but
they came at the cost of 158 runs as the home batsmen ran
rampant.
Bishoo took 6-80 against the Australians in the Caribbean
earlier this year and again showed his class in the drawn tour
match against a Victoria XI at the weekend, even if his two
wickets came at a cost of 60 runs.
"He bowled better," West Indies coach Phil Simmons told
reporters in Geelong.
"There was a lot more drive in his deliveries and everything
like that.
"We'll see what happens over the next three days and we'll
see what the MCG wicket is like, then we can make a decision
about the combination we're going with."
The Guyanan, a wicket-taker in a West Indies squad that
appears to have very few of them, made his test debut in 2011 in
a maiden campaign that earned him the ICC's Emerging Cricketer
of the Year award.
After his breakthrough year, however, he lost his mojo in
two series on the unforgiving tracks of India and Bangladesh and
the second test against England earlier this year was his first
in three years.
Another heavy workload against the English in Grenada -- 51
overs in the tourists' first innings -- took its toll on more
than his enthusiasm, leaving him with virtually no skin on his
spinning fingers.
He was fit again when the Australians visited in June and
his six victims in Roseau included Brad Haddin, who was
dismissed by a wonder ball that pitched on leg, turned sharply
and crashed into the top of the wicketkeeper's off stump.
Comparisons were made with the Shane Warne "Ball of the
Century" to dismiss Mike Gatting in 1993 and the delivery
illustrated that Bishoo can get as much turn from the ball as
any world class spinner.
The drop-in wicket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is
unlikely to offer too much for the spinners but even if the
30-year-old does not get the nod for the Boxing Day match, he
could get the call for the third test in Sydney.
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which hosts the final test
from Jan. 3, traditionally offers some turn and Australia have
included two spinners in their squad for that match.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg
Stutchbury)