Aug 13 Usain Bolt could repackage himself as a big-hitting cricketer in Australia's Big Bash League after defending his sprint double at the London Olympics, local media reported on Monday.

The Jamaican told Channel Nine he had been contacted by Shane Warne about joining the spin great at the Melbourne Stars club in the Twenty20 league, which begins in December.

"He contacted me and asked me about if I am serious and if I really want to do it then he can put in a few words that should get it done," Bolt told Channel Nine.

"We will see if I get the time off. I will try. Twenty20, I love it. Just the fact that it is so exciting, it's about going hard the whole time, not just about playing shots.

"It's about being aggressive and I like that style of batsman," added Bolt, who retained 100 and 200 metres titles and helped break the 4x100m world record in London.

The 25-year-old, who said he wanted a trial at English soccer giants Manchester United at the Games, first indicated his interest in the Big Bash League earlier this year.

Melbourne's chief executive Clint Cooper said Bolt, who grew up playing street cricket and soccer in Jamaica, could fill one of the few remaining slots in the squad.

"We're going to ... re-engage with him and his management company," Cooper was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. "We've got a couple of spots left on our list."

